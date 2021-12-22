Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $1.37 Million Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,719,000 after buying an additional 61,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average of $93.55. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

AEIS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.