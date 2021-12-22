Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,285 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.03 and its 200-day moving average is $82.52. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $1,915,373.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,155 shares of company stock worth $13,759,358 in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.