Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the second quarter worth $200,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the second quarter worth $211,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the second quarter worth $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the second quarter worth $231,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domtar alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average is $54.84. Domtar Co. has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.