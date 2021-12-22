Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $418,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 3,894.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 355,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 346,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,932,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBC stock opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.57. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

