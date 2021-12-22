Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after purchasing an additional 339,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

In other Hillenbrand news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,326. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

