Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISBC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $231,189,000 after purchasing an additional 813,316 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 630,454 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,777,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $353,331,000 after acquiring an additional 477,801 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,070,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,791,000 after acquiring an additional 436,525 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.