Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in SITE Centers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SITE Centers by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SITE Centers by 2.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

SITC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

SITC stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 1.64.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

