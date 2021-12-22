Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

SHOO opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.48.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

