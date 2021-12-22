Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $319.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will post sales of $319.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320.48 million and the lowest is $318.50 million. Masimo reported sales of $295.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

MASI opened at $283.07 on Wednesday. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $58,034.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,389 shares of company stock valued at $40,425,338 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after buying an additional 763,064 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Masimo by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,372,000 after purchasing an additional 71,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Masimo by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,845,000 after acquiring an additional 69,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Masimo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 14.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,946,000 after acquiring an additional 141,445 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

