Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67,120 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Mastercard worth $687,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Mastercard by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Mastercard by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 16,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Mastercard by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 623,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,829,000 after purchasing an additional 193,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Mastercard by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 6,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

MA traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.95. 9,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $345.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

