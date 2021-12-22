Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,670 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for 1.4% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $13,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $89.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average is $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.22%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,150 shares of company stock worth $16,198,568 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.66.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

