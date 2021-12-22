Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 833.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $168.09 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

MTRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

In other news, Director John D. Chandler bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Chandler bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Matrix Service by 98.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the third quarter worth $75,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the second quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

