Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Shares Gap Up to $7.56

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $7.80. Mawson Infrastructure Group shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $491.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,065,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

