MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000825 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $910,236.43 and approximately $38,638.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,278.49 or 0.99442790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00058915 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00278108 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $206.60 or 0.00425559 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00144779 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009311 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010265 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001950 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

