Mayar Capital Ltd. Buys 6,912 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mayar Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 7.1% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 11.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 26,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $414.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.03.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

