McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,476 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $40,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after buying an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 126.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 59.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $264.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,895. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.60 and a 200-day moving average of $242.90. The company has a market capitalization of $197.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $266.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

