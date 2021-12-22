McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in McKesson by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK opened at $236.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $169.09 and a 12 month high of $238.65.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.83.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.