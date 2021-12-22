Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) & Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Critical Review

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions alerts:

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Nielsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -792.41% Nielsen 18.33% 21.71% 5.36%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Nielsen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Nielsen 0 4 2 0 2.33

Nielsen has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.64%. Given Nielsen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nielsen is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nielsen has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Nielsen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$330,000.00 N/A N/A Nielsen $6.29 billion 1.15 -$6.00 million $2.18 9.23

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nielsen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Nielsen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nielsen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nielsen beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical marijuana operations. It offers Ghost mobile applications for marketing and communications purposes and Seed-to-Sale system for growers and dispensaries. The company was founded on May 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics. The corporate segment includes unallocated items such as certain facilities and infrastructure costs as well as intersegment eliminations. The company was founded by Arthur C. Nielsen, Sr. in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.