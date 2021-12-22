Medtronic plc Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.13 Per Share (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Medtronic’s FY2024 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.84. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

