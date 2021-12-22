Megacoin (MEC) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Megacoin has a market cap of $213,748.91 and $6.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.61 or 0.00324638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,784,981 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

