Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.99 and last traded at $18.99. 908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

