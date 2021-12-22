Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

MLSPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Melrose Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.