Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,246,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 103,315 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.7% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Meta Platforms worth $762,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total transaction of $2,202,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,190,738 shares of company stock worth $397,702,615. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $334.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.60. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $929.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

