Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Cap Achieves $13.92 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $13.92 million and $34,848.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,476,823 coins and its circulating supply is 79,476,725 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

