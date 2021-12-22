Methanex (TSE:MX) Given a C$44.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has been assigned a C$44.00 target price by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MX. Barclays raised Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$67.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.35.

MX traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$54.02. 42,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,953. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$56.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 12.87. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$37.85 and a 12-month high of C$65.22.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.8699997 EPS for the current year.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$652,946.40.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

