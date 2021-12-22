Methanex (TSE:MX) Given “Hold” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$44.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$76.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.15.

TSE:MX traded down C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$53.95. The stock had a trading volume of 52,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83. The stock has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.74. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$37.85 and a 1-year high of C$65.22.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.8699997 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

