Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €10.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €10.50 ($11.80) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($12.92) target price on Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.55) price objective on Metro in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.57) price target on Metro in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on Metro in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.17 ($11.42).

Shares of ETR B4B3 remained flat at $€10.10 ($11.35) during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.39. Metro has a 1 year low of €9.10 ($10.22) and a 1 year high of €13.00 ($14.61). The company has a market cap of $30.05 million and a PE ratio of -65.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

