MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Gap Down to $86.00

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.00, but opened at $83.66. MGP Ingredients shares last traded at $85.05, with a volume of 1,542 shares.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.23.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

In related news, insider Michele Lux purchased 1,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $140,360.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $100,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,248 shares of company stock worth $821,606. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

