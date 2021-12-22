MIB Coin Market Capitalization Tops $428,329.73 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $428,329.73 and approximately $191.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00108639 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011236 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001573 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 439,487,086 coins and its circulating supply is 162,185,158 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

