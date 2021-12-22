Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $375.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) received a $375.00 price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $327.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.18. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $211.94 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,151 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 56,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,690,000. Finally, TNF LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

