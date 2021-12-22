MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Reaches $8.56 on Major Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $92.49 million and approximately $159,056.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $8.56 or 0.00017621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00279412 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009198 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010363 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,802,756 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.