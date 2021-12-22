Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Trading 2.1% Higher

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL)’s stock price was up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.11 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.16). Approximately 176,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 212,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.42. The company has a current ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 35.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of £4.30 million and a P/E ratio of 13.61.

Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

