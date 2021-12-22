Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 61,656 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Anavex Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 25.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 0.61. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AVXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.