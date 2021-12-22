Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 675.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,176 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in V.F. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 16.8% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 32.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VFC. OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

