Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.78

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 6254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99.

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

