Mirror Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $190.47 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $190.47 million and approximately $13.90 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00005052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.48 or 0.08117534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,533.49 or 1.00082433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00073236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00050286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002683 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

