Mirror Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.83 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $194.25 million and approximately $16.83 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.50 or 0.00005119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00054233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.75 or 0.08144669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,936.44 or 1.00250543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00073052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00048078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars.

