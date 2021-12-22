Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) 1-Day Volume Hits $214,128.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $18.24 million and approximately $214,128.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for about $390.09 or 0.00806805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00057000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.93 or 0.08128155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,311.62 or 0.99921459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00073316 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 46,758 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.