Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $25,113.00

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for about $620.89 or 0.01266795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $14.07 million and $25,113.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00057511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.14 or 0.08159411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,007.34 or 0.99989139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00073552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00048467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 22,669 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

