Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 109.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.6% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day moving average of $143.32. The stock has a market cap of $387.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,095,218 shares of company stock valued at $852,801,640 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

