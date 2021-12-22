Mitchell Capital Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $465.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $462.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $366.16 and a 52 week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

