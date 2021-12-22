Mitchell Capital Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.56. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

