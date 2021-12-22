Mithril (MITH) 1-Day Volume Tops $15.09 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Mithril coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mithril has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $61.72 million and $15.09 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00191122 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

