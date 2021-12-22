MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $760.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to post sales of $760.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $760.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $760.36 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $660.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $164.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.41. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $138.70 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.