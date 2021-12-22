Mogo (TSE:MOGO) PT Set at C$13.50 by Raymond James

Mogo (TSE:MOGO) received a C$13.50 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 213.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

TSE:MOGO traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,993. Mogo has a 12-month low of C$3.93 and a 12-month high of C$15.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The stock has a market cap of C$329.06 million and a P/E ratio of -35.49.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

