Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

