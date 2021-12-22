Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $44,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after acquiring an additional 357,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,447,000 after acquiring an additional 443,974 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,310,000 after buying an additional 273,007 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $66.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

