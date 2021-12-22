Monero Classic Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.97 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and $11,644.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.24 or 0.00390156 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

