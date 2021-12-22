Monero Classic (XMC) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $10,054.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.27 or 0.00394421 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000146 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

