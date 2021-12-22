MonetaryUnit 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,407.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $4,407.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 241,516,146 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

